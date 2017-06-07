Taiwan Trade Surplus Falls In May

Taiwan’s foreign trade surplus decreased in May from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finance Ministry showed Wednesday.

The trade surplus fell slightly to $3.46 billion in May from $3.51 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Economists had expected the surplus shrank to $3.20 billion. In April, the surplus was $2.8 billion.

Exports climbed 8.4 percent year-over-year in May and imports surged by 10.2 percent.

Shipments of base metals and articles of base metal grew the most by 22.9 percent yearly in May, followed by machinery with an increase of 19.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com