TRUMP TELLS SUPPORTERS, ‘WE’RE UNDER SIEGE…BUT WE WILL COME OUT BIGGER AND BETTER AND STRONGER THAN EVER”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Trump Tells Supporters entrenched Interests in Washington are Against Him But “we Will Not Back down from Doing What Is Right” - June 8, 2017
- Trump Tells Supporters, ‘we’re Under Siege…but We Will Come Out Bigger and Better and Stronger Than Ever” - June 8, 2017
- Comey says He Believes He Was fired to Change the Way the Russia Investigation Was Being Conducted - June 8, 2017