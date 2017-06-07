U.S. Job Growth Falls Well Short Of Expectations In May

Employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.
