U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS U.S. APPRECIATES ASPIRATIONS OF PEOPLE OF IRAQI KURDISTAN BUT HOLDING INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM WILL DISTRACT FROM WAR AGAINST ISLAMIC STATEThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- U.s. State Department says U.s. Appreciates Aspirations of People of Iraqi Kurdistan But Holding Independence Referendum - June 8, 2017
- NasdaqUnofficially Closes up 23.67 Points, or 0.38 Percent, at 6,321.05 - June 8, 2017
- S&p 500Unofficially Closes up 0.65 Points, or 0.03 Percent, at 2,433.79 - June 8, 2017