U.s. State Department says U.s. Appreciates Aspirations of People of Iraqi Kurdistan But Holding Independence Referendum

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS U.S. APPRECIATES ASPIRATIONS OF PEOPLE OF IRAQI KURDISTAN BUT HOLDING INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM WILL DISTRACT FROM WAR AGAINST ISLAMIC STATEThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com