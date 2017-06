U.s. Treasury Yields Hold at Lower Levels After U.s. April Jolts Data; 10-Year Yield at 2.145 Pct

U.S. TREASURY YIELDS HOLD AT LOWER LEVELS AFTER U.S. APRIL JOLTS DATA; 10-YEAR YIELD AT 2.145 PCTThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com