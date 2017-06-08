Uk Election: Bbc Revises Exit Poll; Conservatives Still Short of Majority

BBC has now updated its exit poll and converted it into a forecast. According to latest figures, Conservatives are set to win 322 seats, still short of an outright majority and Labour Party is expected to win 261 seats, down from the previous estimate of 266. Conservative Party leader Theresa May is having a very hard night, as all the polls and odds are now pointing to a ‘hung parliament’, which will surely raise questions to her leadership.

Despite a loss of his party, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is having a great night. He is now favorite to replace Theresa May as the next Conservative Party leader. It is also proving to be a disastrous night for the leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon. According to polls and predictions, her Party is expected to lose 22 seats compared to the previous election, which can be seen as a sign of declining support for a Scottish Independence.

Latest results:

Results have been declared in 200 out of 650 seats. The Labour Party is leading with 97 wins compared to 79 for the Tories. Scottish National Party has won 13 seats. The Democratic Unionist party has won 5 seats. Plaid Cymru has won 2 seats, Sinn Fein has won 2 seats, and Liberal Democrat has won 1 seat.

The pound has recovered some of the loss and is currently trading at 1.278 against the dollar.