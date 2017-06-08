Breaking News
Home / Forex News / Uk Election: Bbc Revises Exit Poll; Conservatives Still Short of Majority

Uk Election: Bbc Revises Exit Poll; Conservatives Still Short of Majority

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex News 1 min ago

BBC has now updated its exit poll and converted it into a forecast. According to latest figures, Conservatives are set to win 322 seats, still short of an outright majority and Labour Party is expected to win 261 seats, down from the previous estimate of 266. Conservative Party leader Theresa May is having a very hard night, as all the polls and odds are now pointing to a ‘hung parliament’, which will surely raise questions to her leadership.

Despite a loss of his party, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is having a great night. He is now favorite to replace Theresa May as the next Conservative Party leader.  It is also proving to be a disastrous night for the leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon. According to polls and predictions, her Party is expected to lose 22 seats compared to the previous election, which can be seen as a sign of declining support for a Scottish Independence.

Latest results:

Results have been declared in 200 out of 650 seats. The Labour Party is leading with 97 wins compared to 79 for the Tories. Scottish National Party has won 13 seats. The Democratic Unionist party has won 5 seats. Plaid Cymru has won 2 seats, Sinn Fein has won 2 seats, and Liberal Democrat has won 1 seat.

The pound has recovered some of the loss and is currently trading at 1.278 against the dollar.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.