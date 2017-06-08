Uk Election: Exit Poll Shows Theresa Mayâ€™s Conservative Party Falling Short of Majority

Polling booths in the United Kingdom, in the country’s most decisive election, have now closed. Exit polls are out. Counting has begun. Exit polls show bad news for Theresa May’s Conservative Party.

Exit polls show that Theresa may’s Conservative Party is falling short of the majority, which is extremely bad news given the fact that the country is heading for an exit negotiations with the European Union, which is sure to be tough.

Exit polls show Conservatives are set to win 314 seats in a 650 members’ parliament.

The main opposition Labour Party is set to win 266 of the 650 seats.

Scottish National Party is set to win 34 seats.

The pound has declined close to 2 percent on the news and currently trading at 1.277 against the dollar.