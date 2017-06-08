Uk Election: Indications That Exit Polls Could be Wrong

The exit polls could be wrong. According to that poll, Conservatives are set to win 314 seats, Labour Party will win 266 seats and Scottish National Party will be the third biggest with 34 seats. However, the actual results show that exit polls could be wrong. So far 6 seats have been declared and 5 of them won by Labour Party candidates, while Conservatives have won one. What is important to note that the swing in those seats predicted by the exit polls is much higher than what is being observed in reality.

If it turns out to be true and the Tories are able to make past the magic number (325), then we could see some big upwards swings in the pound, which is currently trading at 1.277 against the dollar.

The odds are in decline for the Conservative Party. The betting market is now pricing a 60 percent probability of a Conservative majority, compared to 80 percent before the election.