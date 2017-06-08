Uk Election Updates: Labour Wins 4 Seats So Far, Conservatives Win 1

The night is still young and from the exit polls, it looks like that it is going to be a long night. Conservatives are projected to win 314 seats in a 650 member parliament. Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn is set to win 266 seats. Scottish National Party is expected to win 34 seats. Liberal Democrats are expected to win 14 seats.

While analysts are questioning if Theresa May can remain as the leader of the Conservative Party if the exit polls turn out to be correct, Treasury Minister David Gauke has dismissed such suggestions. He said speaking to Sky News, “If those projections are right, let’s be clear, the Conservative Party would win far more seats than the Labour Party. I haven’t seen a share of the vote projection, I’d assume from the numbers we have, we would also have the largest share of the vote…….So it seems pretty clear Theresa May would continue as Prime Minister. There would be a Conservative minority administration……I think Theresa May continues to be the dominant figure in the Conservative Party…….She won the party leadership with a massive majority, she is the best qualified person to lead not only the Conservative Party but the country.”

While he remains supportive to May, there would be questions about her leadership as some members were opposed to this election and if exit polls are right, it would mean that her gamble has failed.