UK GDP Grows Moderately Amid Weakest Household Spending Growth In 3 Years

The UK economy expanded moderately as estimated in the second quarter as household spending grew at the weakest pace in nearly three years amid rising prices. Gross domestic product increased 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, unrevised from the preliminary estimate, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.
