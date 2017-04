United Kingdom 2 Year Note Yield was quoted at 0.11 percent on Friday April 14. 2 Year Note Yield in the United Kingdom averaged 0.42 percent from 2011 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 0.93 percent in July of 2014 and a record low of 0.04 percent in March of 2017. This page provides – United Kingdom 2 Year Note Yield- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.