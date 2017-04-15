The United Kingdom 30-Year Treasury Gilt Auction increased to 1.66 percent on Thursday April 13 from 1.65 percent in the previous trading day. 30 Year Bond Yield in the United Kingdom averaged 6.74 percent from 1980 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 16.01 percent in September of 1981 and a record low of 1.22 percent in August of 2016. This page provides – United Kingdom 30 Year Bond Yield- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.