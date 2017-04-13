The number of employed persons in The United Kingdom increased to 30668 Thousand in January of 2017 from 30645 Thousand in December of 2016. Employed Persons in the United Kingdom averaged 26291.72 Thousand from 1971 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 30668 Thousand in January of 2017 and a record low of 23187 Thousand in April of 1983. In the United Kingdom, employed persons are individuals with a minimum required age who work during a certain time for a business. This page provides the latest reported value for – United Kingdom Employed Persons – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.