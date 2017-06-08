Economic Optimism Index in the United States remained unchanged at 51.30 in June from 51.30 in May of 2017. Economic Optimism Index in the United States averaged 49.18 from 2001 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 62.90 in March of 2002 and a record low of 35.80 in August of 2011. IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index measures Americans’ opinions and outlooks on the economy. The index is based on a nationwide survey of 900 adults and evaluates six-month economic outlook, personal financial outlook, confidence in federal economic policies. Reading above 50 indicates optimism, and below 50 indicates pessimism. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

