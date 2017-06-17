Money Supply M1 in the United States increased to 3504.20 USD Billion in May from 3434 USD Billion in April of 2017. Money Supply M1 in the United States averaged 910.39 USD Billion from 1959 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 3504.20 USD Billion in May of 2017 and a record low of 138.90 USD Billion in January of 1959. This page provides – United States Money Supply M1 – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

