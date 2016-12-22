Breaking News
New Orders in the United States increased to 469419 USD Million in October from 455471 USD Million in September of 2016. New Orders in the United States averaged 371770.55 USD Million from 1992 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 565232 USD Million in July of 2014 and a record low of 223500 USD Million in February of 1992. In the United States, because new orders heavily affect business confidence they are a leading indicator for growth in gross domsestic product. This page provides – United States New Orders – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

