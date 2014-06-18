Watch Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen Live Press Conference Following FOMC Rate Decision: 2:30pm June 18, 2014

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC will release its decision on interest rates and other monetary policy actions today at approximately 2:00 pm EST. The rate decision will be followed by a live video press conference held by Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen. While there is little expectation of a change in interest rates (currently at .25%), traders will be looking for information regarding activities related to non-standard monetary policy measures.

Among the programs most important to traders will be an announcement on the potential taper of asset purchases by the Fed (QE3). It is expected that the Fed will reduce its monthly bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases by $10 billion per month to $35 billion, consistent with the last reduction in March of a similar amount.

At the previous press conference in March, Ms. Yellen expressed that further reduction of asset purchases by the Fed would be contingent on employment and inflation growth rates. Both employment and inflation have moved positively towards the target set by the Fed to begin normalization of monetary policy.

