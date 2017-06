Zimbabwe Forecasts to Harvest 2.1 Million Tonnes of Maize This Year from 511,000 Tonnes in 2016 – Treasury Report

ZIMBABWE FORECASTS TO HARVEST 2.1 MILLION TONNES OF MAIZE THIS YEAR FROM 511,000 TONNES IN 2016 – TREASURY REPORTThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com