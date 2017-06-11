Foreign Exchange Markets summary (11-06-2017 – 23:30 open): The Pound to Euro exchange rate today: -0.04% at 1.13712, Best 24hr rate 1.13762. The Pound to US Dollar exchange rate today: +0.04% at 1.27422, Best 24hr GBP/USD rate 1.27484. After another blow …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- 5-Day British Pound To Dollar Forecast – Sterling’s Move Lower Justified But Will The GBP/USD Exchange Rate Recover? - June 11, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: Pound’s fall only beginning - June 11, 2017
- 5-Day British Pound To Dollar Forecast – Will The GBP/USD Exchange Rate Recover On A Resilient Sterling? - June 11, 2017