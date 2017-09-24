The pound saw a large amount of fluctuation on foreign currency markets last week. Despite this, however, Sterling ultimately opened at a rate of 1.3577 on Monday and closed down slightly lower at 1.3512 on Friday. Key events included a worsening of US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- 5-Day GBP/USD Exchange Rate Forecast: Sell The Pound, Buy The US Dollar Say Morgan Stanley - September 24, 2017
- Forex Speculators continued to raise bearish US Dollar positions last week - September 23, 2017
- GBP: Likely to Take a Breather as Brexit Talks Resume - September 23, 2017