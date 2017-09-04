5-Day Pound / Dollar Exchange Rate Technical Forecast, News and Events Over the Next Five Days

The GBP/USD recovery, which began at the August 24 lows, is in jeopardy and there is a possibility of the pair moving sideways or possibly lower. The trendline at the August 24 lows stands in the way of more downside, however, as does the support line at 1 …
