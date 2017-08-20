When you also consider the stuttering buying sentiment for the USD, the potential is in the air for the Euro to advance higher against its trading partners. As such, EUR should strengthen against the AED. The British Pound (GBP) has managed to regain its …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- As the US dollar slips has the Emirati dirham topped out? - August 20, 2017
- GBP: Another Difficult Week Coming Up - August 19, 2017
- Traders Increase Bets Against British Pound, but Euro Bulls Starting to Book Profits, US Dollar Negativity Starts to Ease - August 19, 2017