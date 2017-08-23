Brexit Round 3 showdown is weighing on GBP; What’s next? – BTMU

BTMU FX Strategy Research sees some similarities between GBP and USD currently with both currencies languishing to a degree on political uncertainties that are outweighing positive signs in terms of the outlook for economic growth. “Round 3 of Brexit …
