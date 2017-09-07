Britain offers GBP 32 mln in aid for Hurricane Irma victims

LONDON, Sept 7 (KUNA) — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday announced a GBP 32 million (some USD 41.73 million) funding to help the Britons hit by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean region. Speaking to reporters following a meeting by the national …
