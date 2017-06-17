British Pound Finish Line Friday June 16

The British pound has ticked higher in the Thursday session. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2760. On the release front, the BoE maintained rates at 0.25%, but surprised the markets as three MPC members voted in favor of a rate hike.
