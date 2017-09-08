British Pound Forecast to Rally vs Euro and US Dollar in Late-2017 + 2018 as UK Growth Set to Pick Up say Capital Economics

We look for GBP-USD to hit 1.20 by year-end 2017, and EUR-GBP to reach parity.” The call by HSBC comes on the same day as the ONS releases the UK’s latest trade data that shows the UK’s trade balance remains woefully in deficit to the tune of 11.58BN in July.