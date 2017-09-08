British Pound Rises On USD Weakness, Next Targets To Watch Out For

If the pair, however, remains below 1.3050, we expect a dip towards 1.2950. GBP/USD 4H Chart Apart from the U.S. ISM Services Index due at 14:00 UTC, there are no top-tier reports scheduled for release today.
