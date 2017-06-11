After another huge blow to foreign exchange certainty for the British pound, the currency is quoted at 1.27370 against the US dollar and 1.13762 versus the euro on Sunday 11th June. Friday’s UK general election result was a big shock to Pound traders.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound To Dollar Forecast – Will The GBP/USD Exchange Rate Recover Under Conservative Minority? - June 11, 2017
- UK election: GBP/USD may move higher, but selling pressure is building - June 10, 2017
- United Kingdom New Orders - June 10, 2017