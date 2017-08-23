The GBP/USD currency pair lost over 50 points at the height of its decline and was on a downward trend at the time of writing. The British pound’s decline was largely triggered by markets expectations that Theresa May‘s government would …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: uncertainty weighs, lower lows ahead - August 23, 2017
- British Pound Weakens Against US Dollar on Brexit Uncertainties - August 23, 2017
- Brexit Round 3 showdown is weighing on GBP; What’s next? – BTMU - August 23, 2017