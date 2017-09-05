Daily Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Will Soon Start Impulsive Wave C Pattern

The GBP/USD is building a corrective bullish channel (red/blue lines). The bullish price action is probably part of a wave 2 pattern (red). A break above the resistance (orange) could see price start an impulsive wave C (purple), which challenges the top …
