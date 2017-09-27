Euro Outlook: Italian Elections to Cap Currency’s Run Higher vs Pound Sterling and US Dollar

The outcome has seen the Euro retreat below 1.18 against an increasingly confident US Dollar and going below 0.88 against the British Pound. With politics back on the agenda, we have noted the Catalan issue has the potential to push the Euro 5% lower here.
