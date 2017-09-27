Forex – China Flows: USD/CNY continues to edge up above 6.6400

EUR/JPY slipped to 131.92, but inched back above to 132.50 this morning. GBP/USD back below 1.3500 but unable to find a clear direction as Brexit discussions got underway. NZD/USD support at .7250 has survived the session even if the bounces cannot extend …
