Investing.com – The pound trimmed gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after the release of mixed U.K. data, while sentiment on the greenback also remained fragile ahead of the Federal Reserve’s highly-anticipated interest rate decision.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD : Short-term bullish pressures - June 14, 2017
- Forex – GBP/USD trims gains after mixed U.K. data - June 14, 2017
- FxWirePro: GBP/USD declines sharply as real wages fall again, good to sell on rallies - June 14, 2017