FxWirePro: GBP/USD declines sharply as real wages fall again, good to sell on rallies

Cable shown a huge sell off after hitting a high of 1.27935 on account of weaker than expected U.K jobs data. The pair hits the low of 1.27257 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 1.27414. UK workers earnings after inflation contracted at …
