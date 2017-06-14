FxWirePro: GBP/USD rallies above 1.2750 but reversal is likely

GBP/USD strengthened on Wednesday as the dollar came under selling pressure after disappointing U.S. inflation and retail sales data reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the second half of the year. The Fed is …
