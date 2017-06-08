Cable broken the high of 1.2950 high made on Jun 6th 2017 and jumped till 1.29762 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 1.29720. Polls have opened in the UK, 52 days after PM Theresa May’s surprise decision to call an election three …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/USD trades flat, markets await UK General Election - June 8, 2017
- GBP/USD deflates to the mid-1.2900s, UK elections eyed - June 8, 2017
- GBP/USD Climbed Above 1.2920 Key Level Before U.K. Election - June 8, 2017