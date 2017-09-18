gbp, aud, eur, usd, chf, jpy exchange rate forecast

GBP – Pound rallies as investors prepare for higher interest rates Last week The pound was on a roll last week marking itself as the best-performing currency major so far this month after investors gained firm signals a UK rate hike could soon be on the way.
