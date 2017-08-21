The pound strengthened slightly against the euro on Monday. Sterling strengthened by around 0.18 per against the euro to 1.095 on Monday morning, and was flat against the US dollar at around 1.287 on Monday morning.Markets are awaiting key speeches by ECB …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- HSBC’s British Pound To Dollar Tactician Call: Sell The GBP/USD Exchange Rate To 1.2510 - August 21, 2017
- GBP Higher Ahead of Central Bank Event - August 21, 2017
- GBP/USD Options: Investors boost bullish bets on sideways breach of the rising trend line - August 21, 2017