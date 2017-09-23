While that meeting is still more than a month away there is no MPC gathering in October it is bound to become more and more of a focus for traders in the weeks to come. In the meantime, GBP/USD looks set to continue its recent move sideways.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP: Likely to Take a Breather as Brexit Talks Resume - September 23, 2017
- British Pound Slips Vs Euro-US Dollar: PM May’s Speech, Q&A In Florence See Sterling Rates Lower - September 23, 2017
- GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis – week of September 25,… - September 23, 2017