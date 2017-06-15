Bank of America Merrill Lynch Research expects no major changes in tone at the BoE’s policy meeting on Thursday. “We look for another 7-1 vote to keep rates on hold We see the end of austerity narrative supporting a bearish rates bias in the short term.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP: No Change From BoE On Thursday; A Non-Event For GBP/USD - June 15, 2017
- When is UK retail sales and how could affect GBP/USD? - June 15, 2017
- GBP/USD struggles for direction near 1.2750, BoE eyed - June 15, 2017