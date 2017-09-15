Chart: GBP/USD Weekly Time Frame (April 2014 – September 15, 2017) Care should be taken at the start and the end of the week with BOE governor Carney speaking to the IMF on Monday while UK PM Theresa May sets out the government’s position on Brexit in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP: The Central Bank Clears the Path for Rate Hikes - September 15, 2017
- GBP USD Approaches Fibonacci Target - September 15, 2017
- Sterling Back to EU Referendum Crash Levels Against the US Dollar - September 15, 2017