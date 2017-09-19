Sterling is currently at $1.354 against the US dollar – up 0.2 per cent from today’s opening levels of around $1.351. Dr Carney sent sterling over half a cent lower against the US dollar late yesterday as he suggested that the pace of interest rate …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP v USD: Sterling rallies after Carney speech sends pairing lower - September 19, 2017
- Pound Sterling has “Further to Run” vs Euro + US Dollar in Short-Term say Deutsche Bank - September 19, 2017
- GBP/USD bullish, probable surpass of 1.3655 – UOB - September 19, 2017