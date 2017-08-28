GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Update: The British Pound And Canadian Dollar Currencies Are Moving In Opposite Directions

We have seen that tolerance is limited for a reading of 2.9%, so should things tiptoe upwards (a very real possibility as EUR/GBP pushes new heights and GBP/USD is back around 1.28) on renewed currency weakness things could get interesting at the BoE.
