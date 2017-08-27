Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: focus on Brexit negotiations - August 27, 2017
- Pound to Dollar Forecast: Will US Data Undermine GBP/USD Exchange Rate after Last Week’s Jackson Hole Disappointment? - August 27, 2017
- Pound to Rand Rate Today: Brexit Negotiations Set to Provoke Fresh GBP ZAR Exchange Rate Volatility - August 27, 2017