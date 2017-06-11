GBP/USD analysis: Pound’s fall only beginning

The GBP/USD pair tumbled to its lowest in nearly two months early Friday, after the Conservative leading party ended up losing seats in the House of Commons in the General Election, exactly the opposite result PM May was looking for when she called for …
