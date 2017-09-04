GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.2900 on N. Korea-led risk-off, UK PMI ahead

The GBP/USD pair remained confined in a 20-pips narrow range in the Asian session, with the risk tilting towards the downside, in the wake of the latest North Korean nuke tests, while attention shifts towards the UK construction PMI report for fresh impetus.
