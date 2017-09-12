GBP/USD breaks through 1.33 mark, highest since Sept. 2016

The GBP/USD pair was seen building on previous session’s UK CPI-led strong gains and moved past the 1.33 handle for the first time since mid-September 2016. On Tuesday, the British Pound gained strong bullish traction in wake of strong UK inflation reading …
