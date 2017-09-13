GBP/USD Bullish Breakout

GBP/USD is trading higher and has broken strong resistance at 1.3267 (03/08/2017 high). Strong support is given at 1.3023 (06/09/2017 low). Expected to show continued short-term bullish pressures. The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since …
