Fundamental analysis and market themes. GBP/USD’s charge this past week was the most productive for bulls in two months Other Sterling crosses showed limited gains for the currency, suggesting the Dollar’s slide carried the bulk of the move Speculative …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Charges Into Resistance But Can It Break Free of Brexit? - September 8, 2017
- GBP/USD Elliott Wave View: More Upside - September 8, 2017
- British Pound Jumps into the Weekend: Sterling up vs Euro and US Dollar on Technical Considerations, Here are the Next Targets - September 8, 2017