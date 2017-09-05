GBP/USD Chasing Tops

Today I am looking at the GBP/USD pair. It seems like the daily chart looks ready to take a break. Price action is showing us first two bullish rejection candles, one of them is a pinbar. The candle from yesterday is a bearish engulfing candle …
